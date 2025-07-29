Houston Texans the NFL's most underrated Super Bowl contender in 2025

The Houston Texans entered 2024 with a ton of expectations and tons of momentum, following a breakout 2023 season. While they did make the playoffs and even won a playoff game, there was a lingering feeling that they still underachieved. The offense was not potent, the line struggled, and Stroud took a bit of a step back. Yet despite all this offensive dip, Houston still managed to possess one of the league’s best defenses, and that may be enough to win the division and maybe even more in 2025.

In 2024, the Texans statistically hovered around league average. They ranked 18th in points per game, 16th in total yards, and struggled mightily in the red zone. The offensive line was a massive issue, ranking third-to-last in quarterback sack rate. Most of the blame, and rightfully so, was put on coordinator Bobby Slowik, whose play-calling lacked adjustments once defenses had answers. With Stroud facing constant pressure and poor offensive schematics, Houston’s offensive ceiling shrank dramatically.

Offensive Line and Coaching Changes for the Texans in 2025

The team responded by getting rid of Slowik and hiring Nick Caley, a former Rams passing game coordinator known for his adaptability. More importantly, Caley is expected to give Stroud more control of the line of scrimmage, which should empower the quarterback to help set protections and take ownership of the offense. For a smart quarterback like Stroud, this could unlock a new level of command and confidence. While the line still is concerning, this change could mitigate its impact and allow the offense to run a more fluid, modern system.

In the offseason, the Texans made a bunch of moves along the offensive line. One move that was very controversial was the trading away of Laremy Tunsil, due to poor leadership and culture fit. The team will try to plug this loss with newcomers Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. Houston also added Aireontae Ersery in the 2025 NFL Draft, who played tackle in college, but could also move inside to guard if needed.

A Stronger Defense and Smart Drafting

On the defensive end, the Texans added even more to what was already a top-tier unit. Trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson stacks even more talent in the secondary. He provides a ton of versatility and another ball hawk in the secondary. They also added rotational bodies like Darrell Taylor and E.J. Speed. The Texans' unit in 2024 ranked top 10 in most categories and now boasts even more depth, development, and positional versatility. With Demeco Ryans at the helm, there is every reason to believe that this unit will be even better in 2025.

The Texans also had a fairly strong draft, especially given their lack of a first roudner. Adding the two Iowa State wideouts in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, adds more versatility and depth to a unit that often struggles with health. Adding Ersery in round two adds size and pedigree who could start right away if need be. The team added depth across the board, and will be much better prepared to handle the wear-and-tear of a long season.

The AFC South Advantage

Perhaps the biggest reason why Houston could be underrated is the current status of the AFC South. The division remains one of the weakest in the league, which should give Houston a favorable path compared to other teams. Tennessee is rebuilding with rookie QB Cam Ward. The Colts are a well-built team but have massive questions at quarterback. Jacksonville has some potential, but can they put it all together in one year? Of the four teams, Houston looks like the most complete team in the division.

They will have some tough non-divisional games, but there are also plenty of winnable matchups throughout their schedule. If Stroud can return to form, and if the line can hold up, 11+ wins seem very obtainable.

Underrated, But Not for Long

The Texans are not currently viewed as Super Bowl favorites, but maybe this should not be the case. They are no longer the young team on the block, who have yet to find an identity. They have an identity, which is a nasty, physical defense and an offense led by a young, smart quarterback. If things click in 2025 and if the playoff matchups become favorable, keep an eye on Houston to be competitive come playoff time.