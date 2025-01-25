As the NFC Championship Game approaches between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, the tension is palpable. The two teams share a long, bitter rivalry that has only grown over the years, and with a Super Bowl berth on the line, their duel will be one of the marquee matchups this weekend.

Despite the Eagles being six-point favorites, Washington holds a historical edge in the rivalry, having won 90 of the 175 matchups compared to Philadelphia’s 85. This heated competition is sure to reach new heights, and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has already made it clear his team will be ready to do whatever it takes to stop the Eagles’ high-powered offense.

Whitt Jr., who has seen his defense rise to the occasion time and again this season, sent a bold message to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the lead-up to Sunday’s clash. When discussing Hurts’ ability to extend plays with his legs, Whitt Jr. didn’t mince words.

“If he’s going to run the ball, we’re going to treat him like a running back, and he will be hit that way,” Whitt Jr. declared, ensuring his defense yearns to bring the physicality.

Hurts, proved to be an elite dual-threat quarterback throughout his career. He ranked third in rushing yards among quarterbacks this season (630) and first in rushing touchdowns (14). His ability to keep plays alive with his legs is one of the most dangerous aspects of his game, and it’s been a key component of the Eagles’ success.

Washington Commanders defense must back up fiery Defensive Coordinator in NFC Championship

However, with Hurts nursing a knee injury sustained in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams, it remains to be seen how much of a factor his rushing ability will be in this game. The Eagles may need to dial back their “tush push” and other designed runs, given the risk of aggravating Hurts’ injury.

This NFC Championship matchup is set to be one of the most exciting of the weekend, with the winner securing a trip to the Super Bowl and the loser left to stew on the missed opportunity until next season. For Washington, backing up the bold words of their defensive coordinator is inevitable. The Commanders finished the regular season ranked 12th in the NFL in sacks with 43.

They must turn up the pressure to stifle Hurts.

With Hurts potentially less mobile due to his knee injury, Washington’s defensive line must find a way to take advantage and disrupt his rhythm.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and with both teams gearing up for a battle that will go down in history, the Commanders know they have to be ready to live up to the challenge Whitt Jr. has set. This will be a thrilling NFC Championship, with everything on the line.