Denver Broncos starting defense could strike fear across the entire NFL

The Denver Broncos somehow made their already elite defense better this offseason, and it could strike a ton of fear across the rest of the NFL.

The Broncos improving on their defense does show a lot of faith in their young QB and also shows that they think they can become one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025. The Broncos sprung onto the scene in 2024, winning 10 games and being led by a stingy defense and one of the best rookie QB seasons in NFL history.

And when you look at the team's projected starting defense in 2025, it is hard for opposing offenses to not be scared of what they will trot out.

Broncos starting defense may not have a single hole...

Let's check out their projected starting defense...

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

This defensive line was a problem in 2024, and they are projected to come back and start in 2025. Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers both have one more year left on their deals, but it would not shock me if Allen at least got an extension this coming offseason.

You would struggle to find a better starting three in the NFL than this trio.

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton

One of the weaker spots of the Denver Broncos defense was at ILB, and Denver did solve that in the offseason signing Dre Greenlaw, one of the more explosive and hard-hitting ILBs in the entire NFL. It would not shock me, though, if the hyper-athletic Drew Sanders ends up earning a starting job over Alex Singleton.

Outside Linebackers: Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto

One of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL (and youngest), both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto tallied double-digit sacks in 2024, having the best year of their careers.

Secondary: Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss

The already-elite secondary added a tone-setter at safety in Talanoa Hufanga, a player who may see a ton of snaps in the mix. And all of Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, and Riley Moss made huge impacts in 2024. Surtain won the DPOY award, and Jones had a top-7 season for the position.

Moss also emerged as a quality starter opposite Surtain, which is no easy task.

Other Key Players: Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman

Even key reserve players made an impact in 2024 and could make a huge impact in 2025. Jahdae Barron was their first-round pick and is truly a Swiss Army Knife on the backend of the defense. He may see snaps at slot CB, outside CB, and even safety.

Ja'Quan McMillian is a fine slot CB himself and was their normal starter in a nickel defense, and both Dondrea Tillman and 2024 rookie Jonah Elliss each had at least five sacks, five tackles for loss, and six QB hits in 2025.

Not only only could this be the best defense, it might be the deepest, too.