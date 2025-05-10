Derek Carr's shocking retirement sets stage for most unlikely starting QB

Following the shocking retirement of Derek Carr, the most unexpected QB is now in line to be the starter for the New Orleans Saints. I, for one, did not expect the long-time starting QB to retire, but here we are. At just 34 years old, which is very much still a 'prime' year for many QBs, Derek Carr has retired.

He's been dealing with a shoulder injury, and it seems serious enough to call it quits on a moderately successful 11-year NFL career. He was drafted back in the 2014 NFL Draft to the then-Oakland Raiders. Carr started 142 games for them, going 63-79 and throwing for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns.

In 2023 and 2024, he started 27 games for the New Orleans Saints, going 14-13 as a starter and throwing for 6,023 yards and 40 touchdowns. In total, Carr managed to start 169 games in the NFL, throwing for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions.

With his retirement, it sets the stage for the most unlikely player to suit up for the starting QB job in New Orleans in 2025.

25-year-old Tyler Shough is in line to be the Saints starter in 2025...

The New Orleans Saints used their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tyler Shough, a QB who turns 26 years old in September.

A new era for the New Orleans Saints after QB Derek Carr announced his retirement



Not only is he likely in line to start for them, but he may also be the best quarterback the Saints currently have. Shough seemed to gain some steam late in the NFL Draft cycle and was able to sneak his way into Round 2. Many have said that Shough excels with processing and accuracy, which are two pillars of being a legitimate franchise QB.

If the Saints aren't any good in 2025, they could be in line to pick quite high in the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially setting the stage for a more legitimate, first-round caliber QB prospect. The Saints offensive coordinator is the father of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, so do with that what you will...

With Derek Carr retiring, Tyler Shough could get a legitimate shot to prove his worth as a