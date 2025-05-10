NFL Schedule Release: 3 games that have to be on primetime at all costs

With the NFL schedule release just around the corner, let's look at three regular season games that must be on primetime at all costs. There is a ton of parity in today's NFL, so that does make more games competitive.

Some of them feature two of the best teams in the NFL, but since there aren't enough primetime slots, it's unfortunate that we don't get to see all of the top games under the lights.

Let's look at three amazing regular season games that must be on primetime.

NFL Schedule Release: These games must be on primetime no matter what!

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

Many thought this was going to be the NFC Championship Game, but with the Washington Commanders having upset the Detroit Lions, it didn't happen. If the Lions are healthier than they were in 2024, they should make a deeper run.

And the Eagles did just win Super Bowl LIX, so we've got the two NFC juggernauts playing each other in the regular season. Both Philly and Detroit are built from the inside, out and are two of the most physical teams in the NFL. This would be some old-fashioned, hard-nosed football especially made for primetime viewing.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Meeting in the AFC playoffs many times over the recent past, it seems like the Chiefs and Bills are always playing an amazing game whether it is the postseason or regular season. For what feels like the 100th season in a row, the two teams face each other in the regular season, and it goes without saying that this game should be in primetime.

Both Kansas City and Buffalo are largely seen as the two best teams in the conference, as this game could also end up having playoff seeding implications.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers

I really, really love the Bengals vs. Packers as an under-the-radar Super Bowl 60 matchup. Both Cincy and Green Bay are right on the cusp of greatness, as we have seen the Packers improve their win total in each of the last three seasons, and in the two years the Bengals have made the playoffs in the Joe Burrow era, they have at least made it to the conference championship game.

Each team is built differently, but this would promise to be an outstanding primetime game of two of the potential best teams in the NFL in 2025.