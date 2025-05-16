Punishing NFL schedule forces Giants to slam breaks on wild QB plans

It’s never easy being under the spotlight in one of the most visited cities in the world, and the New York Giants are about to feel the full weight of that pressure. When the 2025 NFL schedule was released, it was hard to ignore the brutal road ahead for Brian Daboll and his team.

The NFL schedule writers didn’t pull any punches. For a team that finished last in the NFC East, the Giants received zero mercy.

According to CBS Sports, New York has been handed the toughest schedule in the entire league. That's a tall order for a team in transition. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s this: the Giants may have the most experienced and optimistic quarterback room in football.

Bringing in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson looked like a smart insurance policy during the early offseason. Now, it feels more like a necessity than a luxury.

With a slate like this, the Giants cannot afford to rely on an unproven arm. I firmly believe that unless rookie Jaxson Dart wows in training camp, he should be on the sideline learning, not leading.

The season starts with fire: Week 1 on the road against a rising Washington Commanders squad, followed by a Week 2 clash with the always-dangerous Dallas Cowboys. Then comes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3—back in the Meadowlands.

The New York Giants must rely on savy veterans to survive a grueling 2025 scheudle

That's as unforgiving of an opening stretch as you will find in the NFL.

It doesn’t get easier.

Between Weeks 5 and 13, the Giants will face teams like the Eagles, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, and Lions. It’s an uphill battle just to stay competitive. By the time their Week 14 bye rolls around, half the roster might be gasping for air.

But here’s the thing—this is the situation where veterans earn their paychecks. Whether it’s Winston’s playmaking ability or Wilson’s experience navigating high-pressure seasons, the Giants need a steady hand under center to weather the storm.

The season closes with the Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, and a showdown against Dallas on the road. That’s a grind, and a rookie shouldn’t be thrown to the wolves unless he proves he’s ready.

I’m confident the Giants will make the smart choice. Start a veteran. Set the tone. Give this team a fighting chance. If they don’t, the consequences could linger far beyond 2025.