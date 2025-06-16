Did the LA Rams almost make a league-altering Aaron Rodgers signing?

The Los Angeles Rams were able to get Matthew Stafford back for another year, but if that didn't happen, would they have signed Aaron Rodgers?

Much earlier in the 2025 NFL Offseason, there was a bit of drama with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, as it actually seemed like Stafford was not a lock to return to the team in the 2025 season. Well, that ended up not being the case, as Stafford and the Rams came to an agreement.

However, they seem to be taking things year-by-year, so perhaps the 2026 offseason could bring something different. Anyway, on a recent appearance on GMFB, Sean McVay was quite open about the Rams QB situation this offseason, and it seems like they were poised to make a huge Aaron Rodgers signing...

Rams could have signed Aaron Rodgers if Matthew Stafford didn't return

This is obviously now a 'what if' scenario, but Sean McVay did say pretty point-blank that Aaron Rodgers would have been a possibility for the Rams had they not been able to get Matthew Stafford back for another season:

How close was Aaron Rodgers to joining the #Rams?



"That was a possibility, but our first priority was to get Matthew back." — Sean McVay

Had that been the case, you'd think that Rodgers would have absolutely preferred to return to his home state of California and play for the Rams. LA is a much better team than the Pittsburgh Steelers are and just understand offense. The Rams also have a better offensive line, run game, and better weapons than the Steelers do.

This would have been a perfect stop for Rodgers for the 2025 NFL Season, as the Rams also did sign Davante Adams in the offseason, so Rodgers would have been able to reunite with an old teammate. I would not be shocked if Aaron Rodgers was a bit disappointed that Stafford returned to the LA Rams, but here we are. With Rodgers now on the Steelers, he and the team do have an uphill battle at making the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.