Does Aaron Rodgers have an unexpected but perfect suitor for 2025 season?

It does seem like Aaron Rodgers could still play in the 2025 NFL Season, and does he now have an unexpected suitor for what could be his final season? For a while there, it did seem like Aaron Rodgers had a legitimate chance to sign with the Minnesota Vikings complete his Brett Favre arc, but that ship has sailed.

It's now really been the Pittsburgh Steelers or perhaps retirement for the four-time MVP, who threw 28 touchdowns for the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Season. The Jets rightly cut Rodgers and are resetting at QB in the meantime with Justin Fields.

As we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason, is a new suitor emerging for Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers to the... New Orleans Saints?

Derek Carr shockingly retired from the New Orleans Saints recently in what was a move that few of us saw coming. Carr has a shoulder ailment that seems to be bad enough to totally end his NFL career after 11 seasons. It's a sad ending for Carr, who was at one point one of the better QBs in the NFL during the first chunk of his career.

He signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints two offseasons ago and seemed to be in line to start for them despite the Saints drafting Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft. And when you think about this potential marriage between Rodgers and the Saints - it might actually make sense.

The Saints are in the weak NFC South and also play in a dome for half of the season. Rodgers might truly seen one final chance to get into the postseason since the NFC South is so weak, and he won't really have to worry a ton about the weather, as both Tampa Bay and Carolina are in warmer climates, and Atlanta plays in a dome.

Rodgers would have players like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Juwan Johnson at his disposal, so when you really dig deep here, Aaron Rodgers signing with the Saints does actually make a degree of sense for the 2025 NFL Season.