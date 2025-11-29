Eagles must consider moving on from QB Jalen Hurts after failure 2025 season

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-4 on the season after a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears at home on Black Friday, and it was another typical Eagles' performance. It's been a mess all season, as the offense has taken a massive step back, but having Jalen Hurts as the starting QB does not help at all.

For years now, the Eagles have assembled some of the best rosters in the NFL, and it's thanks to a future Hall of Fame GM in Howie Roseman who leaves no stone unturned in trying to field the best possible rosters.

However, while his decision to take Jalen Hurts back in the 2020 NFL Draft was the right one, it's clear that Hurts is an extremely limited player, and this franchise is not going to be able to sustain anymore long-term success with Hurts as the starting QB.

The Eagles cannot keep rolling with Jalen Hurts at QB beyond the 2025 season

It's not as simple as cutting Hurts, and that might seem egregious to suggest, but for years now, we have seen up-and-down offensive performances and entire seasons, and there has been one constant, which is Hurts.

The primary issue with Hurts, and why he's nothing more than an average QB, is that he's not been a legitimate thrower of the football - he cannot consistently play on time, holds onto the ball for too long, and has always struggled to target the middle of the field.

This is who he's been. However, Hurts has made up for some of that with his elite mobility and clutch gene, if you will. At the end of the day, though, we've seen this unit be productive at times because of how many insanely talented players Roseman has been able to put on that side of the ball.

But he's doing that because he has to.

Without this elite supporting cast, Jalen Hurts would look worse than he already does. Despite the QB having some shiny statistics this year, it's a much different story on offense, and without an elite coordinator being able to cover up for his weaknesses as a passer, this is what you get.

Howie Roseman has to get real, here. Jalen Hurts is not a good QB. Heck, he's average and has looked bad this year on many occasions. If he wants to keep this window open and continue competing for Super Bowls, he has to move on from Hurts and find another QB who is simply a more reliable and consistent dropback passer.