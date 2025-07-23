NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top receivers in the AFC North for 2025

The AFC North is filled with quality wide receivers. Let's power rank the top ones for the 2025 NFL Season. A few teams in the division are absolutely dysfunctional in their own ways, but all four teams do sport a good bit of talent at the WR position.

The NFL has turned into a heavy-offense league with teams stopping at nothing to field a top-tier offense. The wide receiver position has seen high-end contracts and production enter the mix over the last half-decade or so.

Let's take on a difficult task and rank the WRs in the AFC North for 2025.

Ranking the top wide receivers in the AFC North for 2025

5. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

After being traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Denver Broncos last offseason, Jerry Jeudy actually broke the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career and really turned into a quality option for the offense. Despite the shaky QB play, Jeudy played extremely well, so you'd have to think that his production could continue into 2025 if the Browns can find some sort of short-term solution.

4. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

A Pro Bowler in 2024, Zay Flowers had 1,059 yards on 74 receptions and is finally emerging as the no. 1 wide recevier the Ravens have been missing for quite some time. Flowers is not yet 25 years old and might be able to play even better in 2025, which could put him in line for a huge extension the next offseason.

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins averages over 1,000 yards across a 17-game season, but he's missed 10 regular season games over the last two seasons. Higgins is the second option to Ja'Marr Chase, who might be the best WR in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals were able to get monster extensions done with Higgins and Chase earlier this offseason.

Higgins is only set to enter his age-26 season in the NFL but is already in year six.

2. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired a new WR1 this offseason when they swung a trade for DK Metcalf, as they then sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Metcalf is a very good player who still has a bit of youth on his side and might be the most physically-imposing receiver in the NFL.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase is obviously the best wide receiver in the AFC North for the 2025 NFL Season. Having won the Triple Crown this past season, Chase might be the best receiver in the NFL depending on who you ask. Through his four seasons in the NFL, Chase has made four Pro Bowls and caught a stellar 17 touchdowns in 2024.