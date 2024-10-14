Even in a win, Nick Sirianni keeps proving why he isn't an NFL-caliber head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles barely got past the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and it was just about the worst win that a team could have. This is just nasty stuff from the Eagles. Coming out of their bye week, they were gifted a Week 6 game against the Browns, who may be the worst team in the NFL.
Instead of dominating them like they should have on both sides of the ball, they barely escaped with a one-score win, and after the game had been decided, Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was captured jawing with the fans:
This is bush-league stuff from Sirianni, who is somehow a head coach that probably shouldn't be a head coach even with a winning record this year and a career winning record. It's been clear that since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Sirianni is in over his head. The Eagles did breakout in 2022 and rode a huge push all the way to the Super Bowl.
However, their coordinators at the time were Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, who are both now head coaches. Ever since Steichen and Gannon left, the Eagles have just not been the same team. Not only have they struggled to simply win, but their starting QB, Jalen Hurts, may have benefitted from the coordinator in 2022.
Hurts just hasn't been good outside of that 2022 year, and you just have to wonder how much longer Nick Sirianni can survive before a major change is made. The Eagles have way too much roster talent to barely get by the Browns after a bye week. The game being at home was also a huge advantage for Philly.
And for Sirianni to be jawing with the fans like that after a close win in a game that should have been over at halftime tells me, personally, that he's got no self-awareness and just can't act like he's been there before.
Eagles' GM Howie Roseman surely has to be getting a list together of coaches he can hire to eventually replace Sirianni, as this is just flat-out unacceptable. Neither the offense nor the defense has played particularly well this year, and I am not sure this team is anything more than average at best.
Nick Sirianni's sideline antics after barely beating the Cleveland Browns proves he is not cut out to be a head coach in the NFL at this point in time.