Every AFC North team's top breakout player for the 2026 NFL season

Every NFL team has to have a strong foundation on the roster, but as important as roster pillars are, it's the breakout players that end up changing a team's trajectory in a hurry.

One division that feels as wide open as any other around the NFL this season is the AFC North, which was won by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. This is a division that has underachieved over the last five years, but especially last season.

As a result, three of the four teams have new head coaches this season. But with training camps getting underway, optimism is flowing once again, and one of the top things everybody loves to know about at this time of year is which players are looking ready for a breakout season.

We've got our top four picks for every team in the AFC North heading into the upcoming season. Which players are poised for breakthrough years in 2026?

Top 4 AFC North breakout player candidates for the 2026 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR

Two years into his NFL career, former Michigan standout and Steelers 3rd-round pick Roman Wilson has just 12 receptions to his name. He's been getting talked about for a handful of years now as a potential breakout player candidate, but the 2026 season might finally be his time to shine.

The Steelers already have DK Metcalf, and they traded for veteran Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason as well, but Wilson has been running with the top offense when the Steelers go into 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR), and Aaron Rodgers has already begun singing his praises.

Some of Rodgers's comments seem to indicate that the issue for Wilson might have been with the previous coaching staff, but having a new coaching staff in Pittsburgh might give him some renewed life.

Wilson's situation is still one to approach with some cautious optimism, and there are still a lot of mouths to feed in Pittsburgh, but the early signs this offseason are positive.

Baltimore Ravens: Mike Green, EDGE

Mike Green played all 17 games for the Ravens last year, and quietly carved out a pretty big role in their defense. He played over 700 snaps as a rookie, racking up 41 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.

Coming out of Marshall, Green was considered one of the best pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but off-field issues during his time at the college level pushed him out of the 1st round and into the Ravens' laps in the 2nd.

There are a couple of factors playing into Green's favor as he gets ready to enter year two in the NFL. The first of which is the arrival of new head coach Jesse Minter, whose scheme has been extremely favorable for edge rushers in recent years (Tuli Tuipulotu, Odafe Oweh, Khalil Mack). The second factor is having veteran Trey Hendrickson on the opposite side.

If Green is able to win a full-time role with the Ravens once again this season, he could vault into the double-digit sack category.