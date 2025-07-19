Every notable quarterback battle ahead of NFL training camp

As the 2025 NFL training camps begin, several teams are entering it with unsettled quarterback situations. Some of these battles are completely up in the air, whereas others favor one side but are still unsettled. Here's a full breakdown of the most notable QB battles this offseason.

1. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones

Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of star potential but unfortunately has struggled staying on the field and playing at a consistent level. The Colts drafted him high for a reason, and still owe it to him and his development to allow him quality reps during training camp. They added Daniel Jones this offseason, to provide a steady presence who fits Steichen’s offense. If the Colts want to push for a playoff spot, they might be wise letting Jones start due to his experience. But if they want to continue the development of their young QB, then they might stick with Richardson.

2. New York Giants - Russell Wilson vs. Jameis Winston vs. Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson is currently the projected starting quarterback, but as of now nothing is settled. Jameis brings a more aggressive play style and could be called upon if Wilson has a poor camp. Meanwhile, first-round pick Jaxson Dart is the long-term play for quarterback, and due to Brian Daboll’s unstable position with the team, we might see Dart be thrusted into action. With a ton of pressure on the front office and coaching staff, do not rule out any outcome in this battle.

3. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler

The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, a clear showcase of how much they valued him as a prospect. He is an older rookie compared to most, so the team likely will not be afraid to throw him into the fire this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler enters year two with the team. In his rookie season he started a few games, but really did not show anything to prove he can be the guy. The team still has a decision to make: go with the player they invested more in with Shough, or let him learn on the bench and give the job to a bit more NFL-experienced player.

4. Cleveland Browns - Kenny Pickett vs. Dillon Gabriel vs. Joe Flacco vs. Shedeur Sanders

This quarterback battle is the most intriguing of the offseason. It is the most wide open quarterback battle in the league. With four potential starters, including two veterans and two rookies, the Browns are in a very unique situation. Shedeur is the talk of the town, but he likely has the hardest hill to climb, due to where he was drafted. Gabriel has a better chance than Shedeur, however, the team likely draft him to be a long term backup option for the next true starter.

The veterans in Flacco and Pickett are probably the favorites as of now. Flacco has had past success with the team, but he is 40 years old. Meanwhile, Pickett is younger and has past experience with other teams, and may have shown enough to be a stop-gap starter in 2025. The winner of this job will likely be decided during training camp, but as of now, it does seem like Flacco or Pickett will be QB1.