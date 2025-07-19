NFL Predictions: Shedeur Sanders and 2 other QBs who could surprise in 2025

A few quarterbacks who aren't really expected to do much in 2025 could actually end up doing the total opposite. Playing quarterback in the NFL is absolutely the hardest thing to do in sports, and the QB position is a huge reason why teams have circled the drain for years.

We definitely saw some notable QB movement in the 2025 NFL Offseason and also saw some shocking events go down at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point, most NFL teams do know who is starting for them at the position.

And we could see multiple quarterbacks end up surprising in a major way this season.

Could these quarterbacks surprise in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

There is a reason why Shedeur Sanders fell into the fifth round. It seems like some evaluators did not care for the attention that Sanders brings, as his skillset didn't really match how he presented himself. However, there were many respected minds that had Sanders as a first-round caliber player, so there is reason to believe that the accurate passer could earn his way onto the field very early in his rookie season. The accuracy but lack of other high-end tools does seem to put Sanders in that "high floor, low ceiling" player.

But those high-floor players can be interesting at times. It would not shock me if Shedeur Sanders ended up being modestly efficient during his rookie season.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young ended the year at a decent pace for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL Season. The team took Tet McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as well, so Young finally has who he hopes to be a no. 1 wide receiver. Carolina also invested into their backfield and now has two 1,000-yard rushers in Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. The offensive line is a top-10 unit in the league, and there could be some other young players who hit their stride in 2025. Bryce Young could be a breakout QB this year.

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

With a strong offensive line, elite weapons, and the possibility for an easier division, Michael Penix Jr may have it all in front of him for a massive second year in the NFL. Drake London and Bijan Robinson might be one of the best WR/RB duos in the NFL, and the offensive line is no worse than top-12 in the NFL. Penix is an accurate passer who also gets to play in a dome most of the time and could benefit from a weaker NFC South.

This is an obvious team as any to breakout this year.