NFL Predictions 3 notable quarterbacks who could be traded at the 2025 deadline

There could be a few notable quarterbacks who may shockingly find new homes at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. The QB market has definitely gotten more aggressive in recent years, and that surely isn't going to change anytime soon.

Teams seem to be stopping at nothing to field a winning NFL team, and I truly don't blame them. Getting the QB right is the most important thing in professional sports, so the aggression could even continue during the 2025 season.

What happens if a contending team loses their starting QB? Could they look to the trade market before the deadline to make a bold move? Absolutely. Let's talk about three notable quarterbacks who may find new homes during the 2025 season.

Could these quarterbacks find new homes?

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins is a pretty obvious candidate to be traded at or before the deadline. With the Atlanta Falcons wanting to see what they have in Michael Penix Jr, an efficient Penix in 2025 could make Cousins' role with the Falcons gone - a team needing a QB boost would absolutely be interested. Kirk Cousins is an efficient passer who would be another year removed from his Achilles injury. If I were a contending team and lost the starting QB, Kirk Cousins would be the first phone call.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Hear me out - Kyler Murray has been in the NFL since 2019, and what exactly has he accomplished with the Arizona Cardinals? Further, why should we assume that he'll just continue to stick there? This is the best roster the Cardinals will have fielded in years, and this team even got out to a 6-4 start in 2024. Many things would have to line up for the Cardinals to consider trading Kyler Murray, but if the team struggles and even Murray himself isn't playing that well, a fresh start for both sides could be needed.

Kyler Murray's contract is also very tradeable during the season...

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

It feels like Daniel Jones is going to win the Indianapolis Colts starting QB job for 2025, which is terrible for Colts fans, but here we are. Indy also took Riley Leonard in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with Anthony Richardson clearly being a missed draft pick, GM Chris Ballard could opt to simply pull the plug and get a pick in return for Richardson.

There would absolutely be a team or two who would have interest in trading for Richardson, as his skillset as an athlete makes him a one-of-one type of player. He's a terrible quarterback but would have some appeal as a gadget-y player on a fun offense.