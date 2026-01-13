NFL Divisional Round Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every game

And now it's official; the NFL Divisional Round is set for January 17th and January 18th. We're already approaching the two-week window between the end of the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. This season has truly flown by, and that isn't just a cliche.

There are some flat-out insane matchups on the schedule and some shocking teams that have made it thus far. If you would have told us that the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks would have been the first seed in each conference this year, you would have gotten stared at, but here we are

The Divisional Round is going to be ultra entertaining and is sure to bring some wild, dramatic endings. We have picked and predicted the scores in each week of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's unveil our picks and predictions for the next four games.

NFL picks and score predictions for every Divisional Round game in 2025

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Saturday, January 17th, 4:30 PM ET

The Denver Broncos face off against the Buffalo Bills, a team they lost to in the Wild Card Round back in the 2024 NFL Season, but the circumstances are a lot different - Denver was playing with house money in 2024 and just did not have nearly as good of a team as they have this year.

Heck, I'd even argue that the Buffalo Bills have regressed a bit. Not only that, but Denver gets this game at home, is on extended rest, and sport the best pass rush in the NFL. It might be easy to predict Josh Allen and the Bills in this one, but there is more to the Bills roster than just the QB.

Buffalo has allowed 40 regular season sacks this year, and the Broncos' defensive backs matchup well against a below-average play-making unit. That should give the pass rush enough time to get home if there aren't many open windows. Furthermore, the Bills also sport one of the weaker run defenses in the NFL.

The Broncos aren't going to run away with this game or anything, but they have a formula to win - I would expect the Broncos to come out and look to extend drives with an emphasis on running the football. On the defensive side of the ball, I would not be shocked to see Denver sell-out to stop the run since the secondary should hold up against a weaker play-making unit. Denver wins this one by a field goal.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-21