Germaine Pratt's next team after shocking release is incredibly obvious

Germaine Pratt was shockingly cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, but his next team truly could not be more obvious.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a total mess, as they just cut one of their more foundational defensive players in Pratt and still do not have a contract extension done with Trey Hendrickson. Perhaps with the money saved from cutting Pratt, the Bengals can finish up their deal with Hendrickson.

Anyway, Pratt just turned 29 years old and has a lot of great football left. He has, through six years in the NFL, 96 total regular season games, seven interceptions, 23 passes defended, 616 total tackles, and 32 tackles for loss.

He's been productive every since coming into the NFL, and his next team is quite obvious.

The Denver Broncos have to pick up the phone

The Denver Broncos made a notable ILB move this offseason when they said goodbye to Cody Barton but signed Dre Greenlaw. Well, Greenlaw already hurt his quad and is going to be out for a little longer. Furthermore, Alex Singleton, who is two years older than Pratt, isn't nearly as good and is coming off of a torn ACL himself.

Behind Singleton and Greenlaw are Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad, two unproven players. If I'm the Denver Broncos, I would not hesitate to pick up the phone and make a deal with Pratt, cutting Singleton in the process. Germaine Pratt has been available consistently and just does not come with an injury concern.

And being that the Broncos could field the best defense in the NFL in 2025, having a shaky ILB room with injury concerns could be the worst thing for this team. It almost makes too much sense - the Denver Broncos have to pick up the phone and sign Germaine Pratt.

They are in a win-now window and would elevate their already-elite defense if they made the deal.