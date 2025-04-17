The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and it does seem like there could be some unexpected quarterbacks who hear their name called. The momentum would tell us that a few teams could end up reaching big-time for a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

And that's simply how it works sometimes. A quarterback who might be the 75th-best prospect in a given NFL Draft could still be a first-round pick. The position is the most valuable in all of sports, so do not be surprised that when the NFL Draft begins, some flat-out unexpected passers hear their name called.

Let's get into our latest mock draft.

2025 NFL mock draft: First-round mock draft with surprising QB taken

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

No surprises here. The Tennessee Titans will take Cam Ward first overall unless something major changes.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Cleveland Browns might not be the best landing spot for Travis Hunter, but the Heisman Trophy winner is the best prospect in the NFL Draft and is very much in play with the second selection.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter heads to the New York Giants with the third overall pick in our latest NFL mock draft.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell could be the missing piece on the New England Patriots offensive line. He's their selection at pick four in this mock draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars should build from the trenches, so taking Mason Graham at pick five is a great start for this new-look franchise.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou is a slam-dunk pick for the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall selection.

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren can do it all at the tight end position and could be a long-term piece on the offensive side of the ball in New York for years to come.

8. Denver Broncos (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trade! The Denver Broncos trade up 12 picks and land Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, trading up with the Carolina Panthers.

9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is just sitting there with the ninth overall pick, so the New Orleans Saints jump on the chance to find their long-term QB answer.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Upgrading at tackle could be in the plans for the Chicago Bears. They use pick 10 in this mock draft to take Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers bolster their secondary with arguably the top CB in the NFL Draft, taking Will Johnson at pick 11.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Pairing up Tet McMillan with CeeDee Lamb on the Dallas Cowboys offense could be a huge problem for opposing defenses. I am sure they would love to be able to take him at pick 12.

13. Miami Dolphins - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon can help the Miami Dolphins get more serious along the defensive line and perhaps even help them become more stout when the weather gets cold.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland fills a huge need for the Indianapolis Colts, but a guard should be in play here as well.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green could hear his name called quite early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons have to get more explosive along the defensive line, and they do just that here.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker is a fun prospect and could be in play for the Arizona Cardinals as they cap off a stellar offseason investing into their defensive line.