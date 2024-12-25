Each NFL team would benefit if we got to gift them a much-needed Christmas present. Let's do that for each team for 2024 and beyond! With two games on today, the Christmas holiday is going to be a fun-filled one. The NFL playoffs are beginning very soon, as there are just two more weeks of regular season action left.

And on this holiday, we took the liberty of gifting every single NFL team a present for Christmas. This gift is good for 2024 and beyond!

Let's dive into it. What did we gift all 32 NFL teams for Christmas?

Gifting each NFL team a much-needed Christmas present for 2024 and beyond

NFC North

Detroit Lions - A new training/recovery staff

With the amount of injuries that the Detroit Lions have suffered this season, it would make sense if we gifted the franchise a new training/recovery staff. At least, that makes sense, right?

Green Bay Packers - Another year of experience

To me, the Green Bay Packers are a very good team, but I just feel like they need another year of experience. That is my gift to them on this Christmas.

Minnesota Vikings - A long-term contract for Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings need to bring Sam Darnold back in 2025 on a long-term deal. He has turned into one of the most efficient QBs in football. Please, Minnesota, do not overthink this.

Chicago Bears - Mike Vrabel

The Chicago Bears have to come away with Mike Vrabel during this coming head coaching cycle. He is a proven head coach that won't tolerate nonsense and is a coach that always gets the most out of his players.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - A new defensive coordinator

Jimmy Lake does not seem to be cutting it as the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator. I'll gift the Falcons a new one for Christmas.

Carolina Panthers - A true no. 1 WR for Bryce Young

Bryce Young has definitely shown some promise in recent weeks, so gifting the Carolina Panthers a true no. 1 WR would be an awesome Christmas gift.

New Orleans Saints - A new General Manager to kickstart a rebuild

The New Orleans Saints need to blowup the front office and move on from Mickey Loomis, their long-time GM. Getting a GM in the building who can kickstart a rebuild is what this team needs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Godwin back on the team in 2025

Chris Godwin is slated to be a free agent in 2025, but with how great the Buccaneers' offense has been this year, getting Godwin back would be a great Christmas gift.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Multiple first-round picks for Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb

How about this? The Dallas Cowboys could get a haul of draft picks for CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons in trades, and with the roster issues that Dallas has, it may be the best course of action.

Washington Commanders - A running mate for Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are now 10-5 on the season with a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels and good-not-great talent on offense. One thing they could use is a running mate for Terry McLaurin.

Philadelphia Eagles - A Super Bowl

I mean, what is this team missing? They have the talent and coaching to get to the big game - they were there just two years ago. I guess we'll go ahead and gift the Philadelphia Eagles a Super Bowl.

New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

The top two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have to ensure they come away with one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. One of them would be a nice Christmas gift.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals - Another offseason worth of roster talent

To me, that is the only thing that the Arizona Cardinals are missing, so I will gift the franchise another offseason's worth of roster talent in the NFL Draft and in free agency.

San Francisco 49ers - A front office who acknowledges the need for a rebuild

The San Francisco 49ers should embrace a rebuild, as that is what this franchise needs. Their Super Bowl window slammed shut this year, so I will gift the Niners a front office that actually acts on the need for a rebuild.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford to find the Fountain of Youth

It's not that Matthew Stafford is hitting a wall - he's not, but man, it would be ideal for the Los Angeles Rams if Stafford was able to keep this up for another five years or so. They do not have a clear QB plan in place for the long-term.

Seattle Seahawks - A franchise QB

The Seattle Seahawks need a franchise QB. Geno Smith is not that guy, and with how good this roster is, all Seattle truly needs is a franchise passer to get back to the path toward contention.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - A better secondary

It just seems like the Baltimore Ravens' secondary could always use some improving. It would make sense to gift them a brand-new one, as that is the weakest spot on their roster and the reason why they do not have more wins.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Another wide receiver

It seemed like Brandon Aiyuk was going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the longest time, but it did not happen. The Steelers need another WR to pair with George Pickens, so that is their Christmas gift this year.

Cincinnati Bengals - An overhaul on defense

Yeah, ya think? The Cincinnati Bengals need an overhaul on defense if you ask me, so I will gift them multiple starts at all three levels on this unit for 2025 and beyond.

Cleveland Browns - A QB to come in and save the franchise

The Deshaun Watson experiment blew up in their face, so I will gift the Cleveland Browns a QB to come in and save the franchise. Who would that be, though?

AFC South

Houston Texans - A beefed up offensive line

The Houston Texans need to fix their offensive line, as it's been the main reason why this team has not been able to build on their breakout season in 2023. I'm gifting the Texans a new offensive line for Christmas.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson to magically figure it out

If Anthony Richardson somehow figured out how to play QB at the NFL level, the Indianapolis Colts would be a huge problem in the AFC, so that's their gift this holiday season.

Tennessee Titans - Brock Purdy or Kirk Cousins

There could be some more major QB movement this coming offseason, and either of Brock Purdy or Kirk Cousins can at least stabilize the franchise out a bit, so that's the Tennessee Titans' gift this Christmas.

Jacksonville Jaguars - A coaching staff that knows what they are doing

The roster is good; the Jacksonville Jaguars simply need a coaching staff that know what they are doing. If they can find that, the Jags are going to be a very good team in the NFL once again.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Another weapon on offense

It just feels like the Buffalo Bills are missing just one more weapon on offense, so that's what I'll gift them for Christmas.

New England Patriots - A new offensive line and WR room

The New England Patriots simply need to build up the offense in 2025 and beyond to unlock Drake Maye and develop him the right way.

Miami Dolphins - A hard-nosed, rugged head coach

The Miami Dolphins have a ton of talent on the roster, and it just feels like they could use a tough coaching staff that knows how to consistently win football games late in the December.

New York Jets - A competent General Manager and coaching staff

The New York Jets, like many other teams in the NFL, have a ton of talent on the roster and just need some adults to steer the ship in the right direction. That's what I will gift the Jets for Christmas; a competent head coach and General Manager.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - New tackles

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best interior offensive line in football, but they do need some better play from their offensive tackles. I am gifting them two new tackles for Christmas!

Denver Broncos - A true no. 1 wide receiver

The Denver Broncos do not have a true no. 1 wide receiver on their roster. They do not have a DJ Moore or Terry McLaurin. Courtland Sutton is good, but he's not a no. 1. If the Broncos can get a player like this on offense, Bo Nix is going to rejoice.

Los Angeles Chargers - More weapons on offense

The Los Angeles Chargers clearly need multiple weapons on offense, and it could come in the form of another wide receiver, tight end, and running back. That should be their top priority this coming offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders - Everything!

They have a laundry list of needs on their roster, so I am going to cheat here a bit and gift the Las Vegas Raiders a little bit of everything for Christmas.