How many NFL playoff spots are up for grabs as Week 17 begins?

We are now down to the final two weeks of the 2024 NFL Regular Season. How many more playoff spots are up for grabs? The NFL playoffs are right around the corner, and there aren't many more playoff spots up for grabs.

The AFC and NFC have all seen multiple teams clinch spots in the dance over the last few weeks, and while the AFC's likely playoff group is all but set, the NFC is very interesting. How many more playoff spots can be clinched over the next two weeks here in 2024?

AFC Playoff Spots

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens have all clinched spots in the postseason. There are just two spots remaining, and those spots are currently housed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

In total, five teams in the AFC are battling for these final two spots, as the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals are all 7-8 and still alive. One more loss by each team would end their season, as the Chargers and Broncos each have nine wins.

Any of those bottom three teams losing their ninth game would spell the end of their season. It is very, very likely that the LA Chargers and Denver Broncos are the final two teams to clinch spots in the AFC playoffs.

NFC Playoff Spots

The NFC has seen the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers all clinch. The other three teams still in the picture include the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and Washington Commanders.

There are two teams who are on the outside looking in, and they would be the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three spots remain in the AFC, and five teams are vying for them, so this will definitely be the more interesting conference to follow over the last two weeks.

And the NFC is clearly the better conference if you ask me, especially if the Detroit Lions can get some of their defensive players back into the mix as the playoffs begin. More playoff spots can be clinched in Week 17 and Week 18, and there will be teams playing for their playoff lives over the next two games.