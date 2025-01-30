How much cap space do the Denver Broncos have in the 2025 NFL Offseason?

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world in 2024 and got into the postseason. How much cap space will they have in 2025? Most people were way off on their evaluation of the Broncos for 2024. Some said this team had the 31st-ranked roster in the NFL.

Some also said that they had a bottom-10 coaching staff. Well, despite what the vast majority of people thought, the Broncos believed in themselves enough. Going 10-7 in 2024 was an impressive feat - they made the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Bo Nix was also a lot better than people thought he would be, so all in all, people just got the Broncos wrong in 2024. Well, as we head into the 2025 NFL Offseason, how much cap space will the Denver Broncos have?

How does the cap situation look for the Denver Broncos?

According to Over The Cap, Denver will have about $36 million in cap space. And this does include the $32 million of dead cap left over from Russell Wilson's contract. The Broncos also have a ton of ways they can create more. Extensions for stud defensive players in Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto can save the Broncos around $12 million. They could save another $9.7 million with a Courtland Sutton extension.

A restructure of Mike McGlinchey's contract, for example, could save the Broncos another $12 million. All in all, this team's cap is actually in a very healthy situation, and after the 2025 NFL Season is over, Russell Wilson's contract will be totally off the books. Some people seemed to think that Denver would have been in cap hell for years with Wilson's deal, but that was never the case.

Not only that, but the Broncos also have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft. It's going to be a resource-rich offseason for the team. With their head coach and QB firmly in place, Denver has what they need. They're also very strong in the trenches, which a must for teams who want to play into late January.

Being in the tough AFC West isn't going to make life easier for the Broncos, and the lowly Las Vegas Raiders even made a great move to hire Pete Carroll as their new head coach, so this could be a bloodbath of a division for years to come.

However, the Denver Broncos do have a good bit of cap space and every reason to be aggressive in the offseason.