How much cap space will the Los Angeles Rams have in the 2025 offseason?

The Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. How much cap space will they have in the 2025 Offseason? Beginning the year 1-4 was primarily due to a ton of injuries they simply had to recover from. They ended the year 10-7 and would have probably won two more games had they not got bitten by the injury bug.

In the NFL playoffs, the Rams won their first game against the Minnesota Vikings and did have the Philadelphia Eagles right on the brink of elimination in the Divisional Round, but the Eagles ended up doing just enough to win. Now heading into an interesting offseason, the Rams should get Matthew Stafford back for another year.

This team is mixed with savvy veteran players and young studs, especially along the defensive line. The Rams figure to make a huge push in the offseason to try and squeeze what they can out of their franchise QB before he hits retirement.

How much cap space will the Los Angeles Rams have?

According to Over The Cap, the LA Rams will have just over $38 million in available cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason, so all those years with them not having first-round picks or cap space is about over. LA can pursue a top-flight free agent if they wanted to, but they will also have to look internally to re-sign who they want.

Positions I could see the Rams being aggressive at this coming offseason would include tight end, wide receiver, inside linebacker, and in their secondary. One of their biggest decisions will be what the plan is with Cooper Kupp, the former triple crown winner who is clearly past his best days. If the Rams were to find a way to trade Kupp, they would save $20 million.

It might be more likely that a post-June 1st release is what happens with Kupp. This would also give them a need at the position. Perhaps the Rams would then have a reason to pursue someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency?

Another players who could be on the outs is Joe Noteboom, one of their offensive linemen. They could also seek to release long-time right tackle Rob Havenstein for some more cap savings as well. I would expect GM Les Snead to do some wheeling and dealing to both build for the future but to also continue their trend of winning now.