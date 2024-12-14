Is this the Super Bowl matchup that the NFL world wants in 2024?
The NFL world is surely starving for an original Super Bowl matchup. Would this potential Super Bowl be the one that is the most desired? I think I can speak for a lot of NFL fans when I say that it's time to have teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the last two Super Bowls. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squared off in the Super Bowl.
Is this the most ideal Super Bowl matchup in 2024?
Well, in 2024, we could be in store for one of the best possible Super Bowl matchups. Does the NFL world want to see the Detroit Lions vs. the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 59? Would that be the top Super Bowl matchup this year?
Obviously, we want to see our favorite team in the big game, and I guess anything can happen, but the Lions and the Bills are clearly the two best teams in the NFL this year,
At the moment, Detroit holds the top seed in the NFC and would have homefield advantage throughout the postseason if they can keep the top seed. In 2023, the San Francisco 49ers had the top seed, but they're not even going to make the playoffs this year. The Philadelphia Eagles and even Los Angeles Rams may pose the biggest threat to the Lions in the playoffs.
And for the Buffalo Bills, they are currently the second seed in the AFC and would get a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are obviously their biggest threat, but a team like the Baltimore Ravens, who beat them earlier in the season, could also be a threat to their Super Bowl quest.
The Lions and Bills still have a ton of work to do, but I would not be shocked if that was the most likely Super Bowl matchup at the moment. Would this potential Super Bowl be the one that the NFL world