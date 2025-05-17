It's clear what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers have to take in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a dumpster fire and are truly dysfunctional. It is clear what direction they must take in 2025. For years, the Steelers were considered one of the best and most well-run organization in all of sports, but over the last few years, that has absolutely flown out the window.

It has recently become an organization where the standard is lowered and where fans, coaches, and players seem content with their nine, 10-win seasons and first-round playoff exists. Pittsburgh continues to invest into the wrong positions, spending big-time money on the defense while the offense suffers.

They're now in a position where they may or may not be waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers signs with them, and that kind of sums up just how awful this team is right now. Well, if Pittsburgh wants to dig themselves out of this, there is a clear path they must take in 2025.

Pittsburgh must not sign Aaron Rodgers

This is common knowledge, right?

If the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, they'll again be in a position where they win nine or 10 games in 2025. They might sneak into the postseason as a Wild Card but proceed to then get blown out. It just does not push this franchise in the correct direction, as they would be in the same position they were in the last couple of offseasons.

Being that they did draft Ohio State QB Will Howard, they need to go forward with him in 2025 - he and Mason Rudolph can 'compete' for the starting job, perhaps with the idea that Will Howard gets a ton of starts. If Howard shows promise, Pittsburgh can build around him.

If Howard is clearly not fit for the NFL, Pittsburgh may only win a few games and could have a top-7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. For the sake of the future of this franchise, the Steelers need to put their pride aside for one year and acknowledge that one of the only ways to get back to the top is to live at the bottom for a little bit.