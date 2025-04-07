The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be all that far away from getting back into the playoffs, and this NFL mock draft haul might get them there. I have to be honest here - the Jaguars roster is actually kind of good. I understand that they dealt with some dysfunctional coaching over the last couple of seasons, but Trent Baalke, their former GM, really didn't do a terrible job here.

The Jaguars still have holes like every other NFL team, but they aren't some bottom-feeding roster if you ask me. Bringing in the right class in the 2025 NFL Draft could actually thrust this team back into the playoff mix and could give them a legitimate shot to win the AFC South.

The Jags have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's see what kind of class we can draft for them.

Jaguars NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville set to make surprise playoff push?

5. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter dropping to pick five would be the best-case scenario for the Jaguars. He can play both cornerback and wide receiver, and he'd be a first-round prospect at either position. Given that the Jags need help at both positions, there is a path where the offensive-minded Liam Coen wants to give him some reps at wide receiver along with his likely NFL position, cornerback.

36. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson is a Day 1 starter along the offensive line, and I do believe the Jags could use some iOL help. Former center Mitch Morse retired, and on a more broad scale, the offensive line has been a bit of an issue for this team for multiple years now. New GM James Gladstone has a great chance to shore it up in the NFL Draft.

70. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

I am not sure that Jayden Higgins makes it to pick 70, but he was in this mock run, so there really isn't a reason for Jacksonville to pass this up. He's a big, physical wide receiver and simply a good prospect that the Jaguars should draft if he's there with this pick.