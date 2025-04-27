Packers deliberate early draft haul sends obvious message to Jordan Love

For years, Green Bay Packers fans have wondered when the front office would finally invest premium draft capital in the wide receiver position. That moment came clear on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The message from GM Brian Gutekunst was simple: it is time to fully unlock the passing game and give Jordan Love everything he needs to thrive.

With pick No. 23 on Thursday night, the Packers selected Houston standout Matthew Golden—the first wide receiver the team has taken in the first round since Javon Walker back in 2002. And frankly, it was long overdue. This pick was not just about breaking a trend—it was about building a future.

Golden is lightning in cleats. His 4.29 speed turned heads at the NFL Combine, and his explosiveness is only part of the story. What makes him special is his exceptional body control and creating separation in tight windows.

The Green Bay Packers are catered early round of 2025 NFL Draft towards Jordan Love

For a young quarterback like Love, who took major strides last season, Golden exceeds prospect expectations—he is a safety net and a potential star.

Green Bay did not stop there. On Friday, they doubled down, selecting Savion Williams from TCU with the 87th overall pick. At 6’4”, Williams brings a different flavor to the receiver room. He’s tough, versatile, and can line up all over the formation—think Deebo Samuel with a Wisconsin twist.

You can already envision Matt LaFleur scheming ways to get the ball in his hands, whether out wide, in the slot or even in motion on gadget plays.

These two picks feel like a new chapter. The Packers are not just hoping to support Love—they are making a statement that he is the guy. And while Josh Jacobs is great, the days of leaning solely on the run are over. This offense is designedto spread the field and attack.

I love seeing a team bet on its quarterback like this. It’s aggressive, modern, and it’s smart. Green Bay didn’t just draft receivers—they drafted belief in Jordan Love. And that’s something you can build around.