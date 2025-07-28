Kevin Stefanski's next step with Shedeur Sanders obvious after strong start

The Cleveland Browns stumbling into a possible franchise quarterback would be very on-brand for the organization.

The Browns have never been able to figure out their quarterback position, at least not for more than a couple of years, and since 1999, they've been stuck in quarterback hell. They are jealous of teams who find themselves in temporary quarterback purgatory.

This organization thought they had finally settled on a long-term option when off-field circumstances led to Deshaun Watson becoming available in a trade, but that has turned into arguably the biggest trade disaster in NFL history. As a result, the Browns are now left picking up the pieces just one year after extending both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Those two guys built a roster that won 11 games just two seasons ago, but they might have the absolute worst roster in the NFL heading into 2025. Even if that ends up being the case, the Browns also might have themselves a franchise quarterback, but he's buried on the depth chart at the moment.

Shedeur Sanders should get 1st-team reps soon at Browns camp

As a Day 3 draft pick, and the second quarterback the Browns picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has had to work for his opportunities this offseason. He's not getting thrust into the starting quarterback competition without proving himself against the guys lower on the depth chart, but his ascent could soon be on the way.

Sanders was impressive during the offseason program for the Browns before being cited for recklessly speeding and further clouding his future picture with the team.

Based on everything we all saw from Sanders at the collegiate level, as well as everything we saw from Browns third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Sanders is the best prospect at the most important position currently on Cleveland's roster.

An injury issue that just popped up for Kenny Pickett has now paved the way for Kevin Stefanski to make the most obvious move at Browns training camp, which is to start giving Sanders some 1st-team reps.

Perhaps Stefanski and the Browns are waiting for Sanders to go out there and do his thing in a preseason game before changing up the way they divide reps, but at this stage, he provides the team with the most upside out of anyone they have at the position. And with multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns owe it to themselves to find out what they've got in Sanders at some point this season.