Several teams in the NFL could end up in the playoffs after not making it in 2024. Which teams would those be, though? Part of what makes the NFL great in my opinion is all of the competitiveness we seen from week to week.

It is great for the league, and while it seems like the conference championship games are made up of the same teams, progress has been made with the overall parity. Well, there are a few teams in the NFL that could be new arrivals to the postseason in 2025.

Let's get into those five squads.

Predicting 5 new teams that could make the NFL playoffs in the 2025 season

Arizona Cardinals

This team was 6-4 at one point in 2024 and ended up winning eight games. It's not like the Cardinals are all that far away from competing for a playoff spot, and with their rebuilt defensive line, it's easy to see how this team could win another game or two and sneak into the postseason as a Wild Card.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the best roster in the NFC South, and if Michael Penix Jr ends up figuring it out during the 2025 NFL Season, they could have enough talent and production at QB to propel themselves to a division title. It took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 10 games to win the division last year.

Chicago Bears

This might just be a top-10 roster in the NFL. Find me a major weakness on the Chicago Bears...

If Ben Johnson can help Caleb Williams to settle down a bit and to not take as many sacks, the offense is going to take a huge step forward, and this team then as a whole may have a path to nine or 10 wins and a Wild Card berth.

New England Patriots

The amount of talent and coaching expertise that this team added in the offseason is astounding. Mike Vrabel is now the head coach, and he's brought Josh McDaniels along with him as the offensive coordinator. McDaniels may end up being the best thing to ever happen to Drake Maye in the NFL.

The Patriots aren't yet ready to contend for the AFC East title, but this team does have a path to nine wins and a Wild Card berth. They would have to see some other contenders in the AFC falter a bit, but it's very possible.

Miami Dolphins

If Tua Tagovailoa simply stays on the field, the Miami Dolphins are a good football team, so that's what it will take in 2025. If the defense is at least average and Tagovailoa is able to play a full, efficient 17 games, the Dolphins can absolutely find themselves back in the playoffs. It's honestly that simple for this franchise.