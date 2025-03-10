Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers already made huge WR moves

Even before the legal tampering period opened up, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams each made major wide receiver moves. It's clear that the wide receiver market is going to be quite rich this offseason, and for free agent wide receivers who are nearly free to sign with a team, they are probably smiling ear to ear.

Two major WR moves broke on Sunday, and the financials surrounding these contracts will make sure jaw drop. Let's begin with Davante Adams, who was cut by the New York Jets and since signed with the Los Angeles Rams:

Rams signing WR Davante Adams to 2-year, $46M deal with $26M guaranteed. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/PhoZxNCLnU — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2025

Adams landed a deal that pays him $23 million per season and also includes $26 million in guarantees. We heard for a while now that the future Hall of Famer wanted to remain on the West Coast, and he got his wish. Adams did have a short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders and probably has a residence out that way, so he heads to LA and will get to catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

And this essentially totally shuts the door on any possible return for Cooper Kupp, who a team could trade for on Monday, or could sign if the Rams decide to simply cut him. The Rams are clearly choosing Adams over Kupp. Puka Nacua gets a new running mate in Davante Adams.

The bigger news, though, was this major move surrounding DK Metcalf:

TRADE: Seahawks trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers for a 2025 second-round pick.



Metcalf is signing a five-year, $150 million contract with Pittsburgh. (via @tompelissero, @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/fefRvz59Ud — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2025

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers fork over a second-round pick for Metcalf, but they also did give him the apparent contract figure he wanted and signed him to a $30 million per year deal, which is just insane money.

Metcalf is a very good player and someone who has produced at a high level for a long time in the NFL. He is still just 27 years old and is an extremely explosive wide receiver who has never finished a season with fewer than 900 receiving yards in his six-year career.

The main issue with the Steelers is their QB situation - who in the heck is going to throw DK Metcalf the ball? You have to wonder why Metcalf seemed to accept a trade to Pittsburgh, unless this was all driven by money.

Even before the official start of the legal tampering period, two major wide receiver moves should set the stage for what could be a very lucrative free agency period for other free agent wide receivers.