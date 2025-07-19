Making an NFL offense with remaining free agents as training camps begin

There are still some free agents left on the open market heading into NFL training camp who could contribute. We're going to do a bit of a fun exercise and build a starting offense with remaining players on the open market.

The regular season will kickoff in less than two months, as preseason is also right around the corner. We are truly almost done with the 2025 NFL Offseason, as football is nearly back. As training camps get underway across the league, unfortunate injuries are going to happen, so teams may dip into the free agency pool once more.

Let's create an NFL offense with remaining free agents as of 3:00 PM eastern time on Saturday.

Creating an NFL offense with remaining free agents

Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater

I am going with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting QB. Bridgewater retired last year but ended up latching on with the Detroit Lions back in 2024 for a little bit. As of now, he has not officially retired again and may just be waiting on another shot to sign with a playoff team. He's got a 33-32 career record with 75 career touchdown passes.

From 2019-2021, Bridgewater threw 42 touchdowns against 20 interceptions for a respectable 94.4 passer rating.

Running Backs: Jamaal Williams, Jeff Wilson

I am going with Jamaal Williams and Jeff Wilson as the running backs in this free agency offense. Both players have been depth options during their NFL careers, but that is kind of the point with being this late in free agency. JK Dobbins was a starting-caliber running back who was on the market until June. He signed with the Denver Broncos.

Tight End: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst might be the best tight end left on the market. The free agency pool at the position has not been deep in quite some time, as teams tend to keep around a tight end when they end up being something, as it's a tougher position to fill in today's NFL.

Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper

The two most obvious names here are Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. Once both atop the NFL at the position, both players are getting up there in age and are obviously not the players they once were, but it would not shock me to see both on an NFL roster by the time Week 1 kicked off. Both Allen and Cooper can still be a factor as depth options for a playoff team in 2025.

Offensive Line: Isaiah Wynn, Dalton Risner, Daniel Brunskill, Mark Glowinski, George Fant

You know what; did I just make a better offensive line than what the Cincinnati Bengals have? Once upon a time, Isaiah Wynn was actually a pretty solid tackle for the New England Patriots. The interior of Dalton Risner, Daniel Brunskill, and Mark Glowinski has a ton of starting experience, and George Fant is a rare swing tackle with starting ability from time to time.

In the right system, this offensive line could actually not be all that terrible...

What do you think; how many games would this offense win if the NFL had an expansion team, and these were the players?