Micah Parsons has fitting reaction to Cowboys/Eagles Week 1 NFL opener

The Dallas Cowboys best player, Micah Parsons, had a fitting reaction to the news that the Cowboys would be playing the Eagles in the first game of the season. The September 4th Thursday Night Football Game features Dallas traveling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

It's the very first regular season game of 2025, and I guess it's not a surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have already been put in the primetime action. Even though Dallas has not been primetime-worthy over the last couple of seasons, they have typically always fielded a competitive product, especially on offense.

Well, they're led on defense by Micah Parsons, an elite pass rusher who is due for a contract extension in 2025. Parsons had a fitting reaction when the news broke that his Cowboys would be playing the Eagles to kickoff the 2025 NFL Season.

Micah Parsons is obviously ready to work!

#Cowboys Micah Parsons’ reaction to kicking off the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.



“Yeah yeah let’s ball 😮‍💨🦁”#playspoiler



(📸: @MicahhParsons11 on IG) pic.twitter.com/JJFJ7n30qc — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 12, 2025

And honestly, if you think about it, doesn't this also tell us that Parsons doesn't plan on holding out and plans to be on the field for the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Season? Many have wondered how Parsons would reaction if he doesn't get a new deal. He is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, but that's it.

Through his four years in the NFL with Dallas, he's racked up four Pro Bowls, 52.5 sacks, 256 total tackles, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits. He has also earned two first-team All-Pro honors as well and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Only entering his age-26 season, Parsons may have another 5-7 years of elite football left, so the Cowboys must not mess around here and need to get a long-term deal done with a player who is the best at one of the most important positions on an NFL field.