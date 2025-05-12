2025 NFL Season: These quarterbacks are about to take the league by storm

A few quarterbacks could be on the cusp of turning into something special in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's look at three of them here. A team seeing their young QB breakout is surely such a good feeling for the front office.

Finding a viable franchise QB is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Teams that are able to accomplish such a feat are usually set for a decade-plus. Teams that struggle to find a franchise QB are, as you can imagine, not very good.

While these three passers might not ascend to elite status in 2025, they could surely take the league by storm.

2025 NFL Season: These three QBs are prepared to take the league by storm

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I have said for a while now that not only did Drake Maye play better than the stats would indicate in 2025, but that the New England Patriots are going to shock people in 2025. The amount of talent and quality coaching they added is going to pay immediate dividends, and biggest improvement on the roster was the team fixing their offensive line.

Maye is going to have such an easier time in Josh McDaniels' offense in his second year in the NFL, and I do believe the kind of passing production we saw from rookies like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix in 2024 is what we could see from Drake Maye in 2025.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

There might be something here with Bryce Young...

From Week 10 through the end of the season, Young completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,709 yards, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions, and also added 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns. First-year head coach Dave Canales may have figured something out with Young, who was a disaster as a rookie in 2023.

Now that they have some great football on tape to study and improve on, along with a huge addition like Tet McMillan, the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young might be trending toward a sneaky-good season in 2025.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Throwing just six interceptions during the 2024 NFL Season, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams does already know how to take care of the football with his arm, and for 2025, the Bears brought in a totally rebuilt interior offensive line and an offensive whiz in Ben Johnson to run the show.

The year two jump for Williams is as clear as day, as Chicago also added some needed defensive talent and a blue-chip prospect in Colston Loveland. This team doesn't have many remaining roster holes and is a full-go to put the NFL on notice in 2025.