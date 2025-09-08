Most unlikely NFL head coach might be on hot seat after Week 1 collapse

At some point, even the best coaches in the NFL have to be held accountable for their team's struggles. The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the league in 2025, and have been one of the best teams in the league for the majority of John Harbaugh's tenure as head coach.

But at what point do we start talking about the elephant in the room?

The Ravens have a higher standard than most teams. Every team wants to win the Super Bowl, but winning the Super Bowl is the expectation in Baltimore. Obviously, Harbaugh is a great coach and leader, but there is a damning stat that could quietly be heating up his seat here in 2025.

John Harbaugh's Ravens struggling more than most NFL teams late in games

John Harbaugh has blown 17 double-digit, second-half leads.



That’s the most by any coach since at least 1991.



H/T @JoshDubowAP pic.twitter.com/2TJ26iFVa7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 8, 2025

The Ravens blew a huge lead late in their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. Obviously, nobody in Baltimore is going to be making any sweeping changes during the 2025 season, but if the Ravens falter in the postseason yet again this year, difficult conversations might be had after the season.

The Ravens have blown more double-digit leads in the second half than any other team in the league over a nearly 35-year sample. They have been dominant in the regular season with arguably the best player in the league over the last eight years, but they have absolutely nothing to show for it in the postseason.

The Ravens' loss in Week 1 was embarrassing, even though it came at the hands of another great team. Harbaugh has to be held accountable for his part in all of this, but winning a Super Bowl back in the 2012 season really bought him a lot of good faith from the organization.

And nobody is going to say Harbaugh is a bad coach or bad leader. He's not those things. He's not out of touch. He knows how to manage a team and it's hard to win Super Bowls in the NFL. There is no "he's only won one Super Bowl" attitude here.

The point being made is that the Ravens are not living up to the standard of winning that's been set, and 2012 was a long time ago. Harbaugh has been an incredible coach with a ton of success, but at what point do you have to hold someone accountable for the late-game collapses? At what point do you have to hold someone accountable for the team dominating in the regular season and completely falling flat in the playoffs?

We'll see how the rest of the year progresses for the Ravens, and maybe in the near future, Week 1 will be nothing but a distant memory everyone laughs about. This team's Super Bowl aspirations aren't going anywhere, but this stat is one to file away in the intriguing category for now.