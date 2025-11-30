Myles Garrett's 2025 season will propel him into a guaranteed Hall of Fame bid

Myles Garrett was the first overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, signing multiple deals with the team. Not yet 30 years old, Garrett might still have another five elite years of play in him, but his best football has now come in 2025, his ninth year in the league, which is hard to believe.

Even with how bad the Cleveland Browns have been this year, Garrett has been able to amass an entire season's worth of production in just 11 games. He's also likely breaking the single-season sack record, and might legitimate have a chance at 30 sacks this year.

When you look at his entire career to this point, it will be the 2025 NFL Season that will push him over the edge for the Hall of Fame after his playing days are over.

Myles Garrett is a lock for the Hall of Fame as his insane 2025 season continues

Through 11 gamesI this year, Garrett has 44 total tackles, 18 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits. If his 2025 season ended today, he'd finish with the most sacks and tackles for loss he's ever had in a season.

If he were able to keep this pace up for a full 17 games, Myles Garrett would finish with the following:



28 sacks

40 tackles for loss

42 QB hits

This type of season could go down as the best defensive season by any player in NFL history, and it would rival the prime JJ Watt seasons early in his career. He's also, already, 33rd on the all-time sack list and could rise up this list a few more slots if he keeps this insane pace up. Finishing with 10 more sacks would have him on the doorstep of 20th all-time.

He'd also surely make his 7th Pro Bowl and 5th All-Pro team, which would be more than many other HOFers have done. As you can see, it's not hard to see how Myles Garrett's 2025 season could be the icing on his Hall of Fame cake.

It's a giant pleasure to watch him play, and you almost have to wonder just how much better his season could be if the Browns were competent, but at this point, I think the stud defensive end is worried about racking up as much in the stat sheet as possible, and you simply cannot blame him for that at this point.