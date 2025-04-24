New York Giants have a no-brainer move after drafting Abdul Carter

The New York Giants are likely using the third overall pick on pass-rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, and their next move is a clear no-brainer. Right now, the momentum seems to be building toward the G-Men indeed taking Carter.

That would really make their defensive front among the best in football, and some have wondered if the team would actually trade Kayvon Thibodeaux in the event that they do take Carter. Well, it might not be the best roster-building move to draft Carter, but it seems like that is what will end up happening.

The Giants have other needs, obviously, but none is bigger than the QB position, a spot that has plagued them for years. Well, after taking Carter, their next move could not be more clear.

The Giants have to trade back into the first round for a QB

Even a month ago, I would have told you that it'd be a shock if the Giants did not end up with Shedeur Sanders somehow, but it now actually seems like Jaxson Dart could be the favorite in the clubhouse for the Giants. With it being likely that Dart might be off the board before the team's second-round pick, GM Joe Schoen has to work the phones to execute a trade-up, perhaps with the Denver Broncos at pick 20, as that would put them right ahead of the QB-needy Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants have to grab present and future success here, and them signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston could indicate some present success, but trading up for a QB also can give them the potential for long-term prosperity, and could make it so both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are given a strong reason to remain in their current roles beyond the 2025 NFL Season.