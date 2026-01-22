NFL Draft 2026: Updated two-round mock draft predictions as CFB ends

33. New York Jets - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Jets continue to beef up the defensive line with their 33rd overall selection.

34. Arizona Cardinals - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Cardinals also do the same, but most interestingly, what they do with Kyler Murray this offseason is going to tell us a lot.

35. Tennessee Titans - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

There's a trend developing here, as the Tennessee Titans now make it three picks in a row where the defensive line is the focus.

36. Las Vegas Raiders - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Raiders seemingly always have a need in the secondary, don't they?

37. New York Giants - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Another team with a cornerback need is the New York Giants, who made a great move to hire John Harbaugh this cycle.

38. Houston Texans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Houston Texans offensive line could use another quality starter if you ask me, but more importantly, are we sure CJ Stroud is the guy?

39. Cleveland Browns - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Cleveland Browns are another team that does need some OL help, so they take Blake Miller at pick 39.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

After grabbing Jeremiyah Love in Round 1, the Chiefs look to the defensive side of the ball and take Akheem Mesidor.

41. Cincinnati Bengals - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The defense needs to be a huge focus for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 NFL Draft, period.

42. New Orleans Saints - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Germie Bernard has high-end WR2 upside in the NFL, and that could end up being a perfect fit next to Chris Olave in New Orleans.

43. Miami Dolphins - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday hopes to contribute to an eventual hard-nosed Jeff Hafley-coached defense.

44. New York Jets - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Jets did not register a single interception in 2025.

45. Baltimore Ravens - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Yet another OL prospect off the board, the Ravens select Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan at pick 45.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Going LB and EDGE is a wise first two picks for GM Jason Licht.

47. Indianapolis Colts, Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The Indianapolis Colts are surely going to bring Daniel Jones back in 2026, so they could continue to stock up on offense to help him out.

48. Atlanta Falcons - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The Falcons' first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft sees them grabbing Lee Hunter from Texas Tech. Their first-round pick currently belongs to the LA Rams.