NFL Fantasy Football: Tight end rates of change give some cause for concern

The turntables have a funny way of turning in the realm of fantasy football. Each position bears witness to it every season.

Tight ends have a long shelf life if you are a legend. Some are merely beginning their ascent, others are at the peak and a few are climbing down from the top of the mountain.

The quarterback position shows the least amount of change, but what about the fate of the tight end? Well, in all honesty, it is more than the signal caller, but not as much as other positions. Consider this the middle of the road before we drift into changes for the worse.

Tight end: the good side of change

There is one spot that changes the least out of every position in all of fantasy football. That is the top tight end. Over the last decade, only one has left the elite fantasy tight end conversation.

In 2025, that spot was inhabited by Trey McBride. His likelihood of remaining in the top-12 at the position stands at 90%. So, something would have to go horribly wrong for a player of his caliber to fall out.

Some may point to the quarterback room as an example of why that could happen.

However, Gardner Minshew was a big part of Brock Bowers’ immaculate rookie season. Jacoby Brissett was the primary quarterback for McBride in 2025. So, there isn’t a ton of concern about McBride and his production.

Another great spot to be in is number three (3), with just a 30% rate of change over the last decade. Last season, that distinction went to Travis Kelce.

Unlike McBride, Kelce is on the decline of his illustrious career. He is still good, but not as great as he once was, and that is okay because he still fulfills his duties in Kansas City at a higher rate than most.

While that may make all the Swifties happy, there is one more mention of the legendary Chiefs tight end in the trends section of this article.

In addition to the aforementioned spots, slots 2, 5, 6, 8 and 12 are also relatively safe. Each of them has a 50% or lower rate of change over the last decade.

Kyle Pitts, Harold Fannin, Juwan Johnson and Colston Loveland are all around the odds of calling a coin flip correctly to return in a similar article to this next year. While Jake Ferguson is also amongst this group, there is a trend around the fifth spot that needs further discussion.