NFL Fantasy Football: Wide receiver rate of change gives a brutal outlook

Wide receivers are the most well-known pass-catching position in the NFL. The key difference between them and tight ends is that receivers have shorter careers on average. As such, it is conceivable that they have shorter primes than their fellow brethren pass catchers.

That might explain why there is so much more change at wide receiver than at tight end. There is more change at the receiver position than any other over the last 10 years in fantasy football.

Since there are typically more receivers on a fantasy roster, there will be two episodes of this change series dedicated to the position to discuss all the changes on both levels (WR1 and WR2).

Wide receivers: The good side of change in fantasy football

Considering there is more change at this position than any other in fantasy football, it comes as a pleasant surprise that there is a good side. That said, those spots are number one (1) and six (6) at only a 30% change rate over the last decade.

That is a sigh of relief for people wanting to draft Puka Nacua. The controversial Los Angeles Rams wide receiver finished as the top receiver in fantasy in 2025. The star pass catcher has the same setup as last season, so there should not be a ton of change for him, barring an injury.

A surprising member of the 30% change club is Chris Olave, making him relatively safe for the upcoming fantasy season. That is, unless there happens to be a trend at the six spot. Unfortunately, that happens to be the case.

However, Olave is not alone in having a trend at his number, as Nacua will also be brought up in that portion. The good side just turned into the mid side of change real quick. Speaking of that mid level.