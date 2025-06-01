NFL insider makes wild statement about the Stefon Diggs' situation

Stefon Diggs was recently seen on a boat partying with a bunch of people, and this could end up being a disastrous scenario for the player. Diggs was seen holding something resembling a pink substance while on the boat, and it just overall is not a good look for the veteran, no matter what was in that bag.

It's quite the odd situation as well, as while many NFL players are on vacations and doing things on their own in the offseason, most players are able to just not create controversy overall. For Stefon Diggs, though, this seems to be a career-long thing.

He was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills years ago, and then was again traded to the Houston Texans. He tore his ACL in 2024 and signed with the upstart New England Patriots in free agency, but recent comments from NFL insider Albert Breer indicate that Diggs may have a short stay.

Could the Patriots already cut Stefon Diggs?

Here is what Breer had to say:

And when you think about it - this makes sense. With Mike Vrabel as the head coach, it's clear what type of culture he wants to instill in his team, and this situation involving Stefon Diggs is definitely the opposite of the culture he has in mind.

Diggs is supposed to be a key target for Drake Maye, who surely hopes to take a leap in year two, but with that video of him on the boat surfacing, it seems like Diggs being cut outright is on the table. This would be quite the major move, but Vrabel might feel like he has to send a message to the rest of his team.

If Stefon Diggs were to get cut, you would honestly have to wonder if he'd be done in the NFL - would another team sign him in that event?