NFL News: Nick Sirianni extension, Joe Douglas, and tush bush vote

There is a bit of news to get to from around the NFL as the 2025 NFL Offseason progresses. The NFL never stops, as there is some news to get to from around the league.

As we get further into the offseason, the on-field programming will ramp up, so there could be more news that come out of that. And even with it being in the middle of May, there is still some news to cover. Let's get into it.

The latest news from around the NFL

Nick Sirianni extension

On Monday, news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles signed Super Bowl champion head coach Nick Sirianni to a contract extension:

Sirianni has one of the highest winning percentages by a head coach in NFL history and has been to two Super Bowls in three seasons, so he already has a ton of experience on the biggest stage. We'll see if the Eagles can avoid a Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season.

Joe Douglas back with the Eagles

Joe Douglas is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, rejoining their front office. He was there from the 2016-2019 seasons before getting hired to be the GM of the New York Jets. It is likely that Douglas rebuilds his value a bit and ends up with another GM job in the future. During his Jets tenure, Douglas did hit on some draft picks, but a big whif on Zach Wilson really did throw a wrench into his Jets tenure.

NFL owners to vote on tush bush ban

In the coming days, NFL owners will vote on whether or not to ban the tush push. It's actually insane that this is coming to a vote, but here we are.

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be the only team in the NFL that has figured out how to run the play, which means that it's more than just pushing the rear end of the quarterback.