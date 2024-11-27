NFL Playoff Picture: Full NFL playoff picture approaching Week 13
The 2024 NFL Playoff Picture is coming into shape, so let's take a dive into the current picture as we approach Week 13. A lot could change, but the 2024 NFL Playoff Picture is heating up and beginning to look like what it may when the dance begins.
There could be some clinching scenarios popping up in the next couple of weeks given how lopsided some divisions are are at this point. Now yes, there is still a long ways to go, so some crazy things could transpire, but if the regular season ended today, let's see what the NFL playoff picture would look like.
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Kansas City Chiefs - Bye
The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC at this point and would have the first-round bye.
7. Denver Broncos @ 2. Buffalo Bills
The Denver Broncos would make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and would travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, who are 9-2 and are in the middle of the best year in the Josh Allen era.
6. Los Angeles Chargers @ 3. Pittsburgh Steelers
This could be one of the best games of the Wild Card weekend, as the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers feel pretty even. I am not sure the Steelers win this one.
5. Baltimore Ravens @ 4. Houston Texans
The Baltimore Ravens are still in second place in the AFC North, so they would travel to Houston to face the Texans in the first round. The Texans get to play in the weak AFC South, and they are now 7-5 after starting out the season 5-1.
NFC Playoff Picture
1. Detroit Lions - Bye
By far the best team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions are the top seed in the NFC and would hold the bye and home-field advantage. Despite their mounting injuries, the Lions keep winning.
7. Washington Commanders @ 2. Philadelphia Eagles
Earlier in the season, it seemed like the Washington Commanders could take the NFC East this year, but the two teams are beginning to separate, and it's clear now that Washington still needs another year or two. They would travel to face the Eagles in the Wild Card round.
6. Green Bay Packers @ 3. Seattle Seahawks
I would take the Green Bay Packers here in a pretty low-scoring game. The Seattle Seahawks have won two games in a row and now lead the NFC West, but I am not sure they are capable of winning a playoff game with Geno Smith at QB.
5. Minnesota Vikings @ 4. Atlanta Falcons
The NFC North is the best division in football, so the nine-win Minnesota Vikings would probably have to travel in the first round of the playoffs. They would currently be the fifth seed facing off against the Atlanta Falcons, who are the fourth seed. The Falcons were on their bye in Week 12 and need to figure something out on defense.