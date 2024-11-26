NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 9 and 10-win teams after Week 12 action
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season is about over, so head of Monday Night Football, let's power-rank all the 9 and 10-win teams. I am not sure there are more than three teams who could truly win the Super Bowl this season. A weaker AFC and a shaky NFC outside of the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have actually infused a ton of parity in the NFL this year.
The NFL "middle class" in 2024 is quite large, so it'll be interesting to follow the lower seeds during the NFL playoff picture as the season closes out. Right now, there are five teams in the NFL who have 10 or nine wins, and we've power-ranked them here.
Who are the best and worst 10 and nine-win teams in the NFL this year?
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 9 and 10-win teams after Week 12 action
5. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
The Kansas City Chiefs are not nearly as good as their record indicates. Pro Football Reference has an "Expected W-L" statistic, which gives every NFL team an expected record based on points scored and points allowed, and KC's Expected W-L is 6.9-4.1. In reality, and I am not sure this is a hot take or anything, this is a seven-win team.
They are not dominant by any stretch and needed a walk-off field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers, one of the worst teams in football. The Chiefs may not be a Super Bowl contender at this rate, as they do feel like more of a "good" team than anything else. I guess we have to give them credit for being able to close out these games, and I am not sure they have a high enough ceiling with this current team to return to their old ways.
4. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
An overtime win in Week 12, the Minnesota Vikings are 9-2 on the season, and Sam Darnold continues to play well. You just have to wonder if the Vikings are considering bringing Darnold back in 2025, and if the Vikings are able to win a playoff game or two, how could they not bring him back? The team took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so that's the biggest decision they will have to make at some point.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)
Third in these power rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles really took it to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football. Saquon Barkley rushed for over 250 yards in the victory, and it does seem like the Eagles are a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this point. Philly overcome a very shaky 2-2 start and have since won seven games in a row.
They are also still very much alive to earn the top seed in the NFC if things break their way down the stretch.
2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)
The Buffalo Bills have a bye in Week 12 and are 9-2 on the season. They took down the Kansas City Chiefs before embarking on their bye week, so Buffalo is probably feeling good about themselves as we slowly make our way to Week 13. Despite a bit of a roster re-tooling this past offseason, the Bills are the best they have been in the Josh Allen era and could be the top seed in the AFC if the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game.
1. Detroit Lions (10-1)
The best team in football by a long shot, the Detroit Lions just keep taking care of business, and the defense emerging in 2024 has really been what has turned this team into a true juggernaut. The Lions are still in first place in the NFC and would be in line for that bye week and home-field advantage. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions are finding a way to win games and blew out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.