NFL Playoff Picture: Predicting teams that could fall out of the postseason

Let's talk a little bit about the current NFL playoff picture. As of now, there are some shocking teams in the picture that might not be able to hold on until the playoffs actually begin. It'll be quite interesting to see if some of these 'good not great' teams can hold on down the stretch.

We've identified a few teams currently in the playoff picture that might not be able to do enough to stay in. Some of these teams are dealing with subpar QB play, a shaky defense, or perhaps a little bit of everything.

Let's dive into three teams that could fall out of the NFL playoff picture.

These teams are in the playoff picture now, but could fall out in the coming weeks

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4, no. 7 seed)

The Jaguars have six wins in their first 10 games and are currently the seventh seed in the playoffs. While they are in a good spot, they still have to deal with two games against the Colts and one against the Broncos. Furthermore, QB Trevor Lawrence, while dealing with a ton of drops this year, really hasn't been that good, and when we get this late into the season, games are largely decided by which team has better QB play, and Lawrence not being anything notable this year could come back to bite them.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4), no. 4 seed)

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have to play the Bears, Bills, Ravens twice, and the Lions. Could Pittsburgh lose all of those games? It sure feels possible. For years, now, the Steelers have danced around getting serious about the QB position, and it's going to catch up with them. The roster is just OK, and the defense is too reliant on the splash play. The secondary is old, and the weapons on offense just aren't that special.

Pittsburgh might struggle to reach nine wins this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4, no. 4 seed)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can move the ball, but they allow 25 points per game and have a point differential of just +2, so this team is relatively average when you think about it. The defense doesn't seem to be getting better, and while Baker Mayfield is a good QB, I am not sure he is quite good enough to lead this team down the stretch.

And, all of a sudden, the 6-5 Carolina Panthers are right on their heels. While it might seem insane to think that the Buccaneers could lose a playoff spot thanks to the Panthers, the one advantage that Carolina does have is being a lot stronger on defense, and when it gets to be the final few weeks of the season, the defense might be what prevails in the end.