NFL Predictions: Predicting the league's final four teams ahead of Week 12

There is still a long way to go, but we are going to predict the four teams playing in the conference championship games this year. The one thing that has been notable about the 2025 NFL Season thus far is the parity - in both conferences, there are a ton of viable teams.

And, as it usually is, not every team in the playoff picture is capable of making a Super Bowl run. Heck, in the AFC, the Chiefs and Ravens are both 5-5 teams, which is something none of us expected. Approaching Week 12 action, we've predicted the four teams remaining in the end.

Let's see who we think makes it...

Predicting the AFC and NFC Championship Games ahead of Week 12

AFC - Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Right now, the AFC is a total mess when it comes to the playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens do not control their own destiny to get in, and the Buffalo Bills have been in second place in the AFC East for multiple weeks now.

And as we all expected (sarcasm), the Denver Broncos are in first place in the conference at the moment. Given how things look right now, our prediction for the AFC Championship Game will be the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are going to do enough to earn that top seed in the AFC, and the Bills, even in a Wild Card seed, have the playoff experience to make a run. They have famously not been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, but they are not a lock to even make it. Buffalo visits Denver in our prediction.

NFC - Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

We may have gotten a taste of the NFC Championship Game in Week 11, when the LA Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, but I do truly question how good Sam Darnold can be in big games. He's faltered in those games this year and at the end of the season with the Minnesota Vikings. The LA Rams are the best team in the NFL right now and are seeing Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still struggling offensively, but they make deep playoff runs with ease and can out-experience other teams that make the postseason. I would take the Rams in this game by at least a touchdown. LA almost feels like a team of destiny this year.