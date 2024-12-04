NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC playoff picture approaching Week 14
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season is around the corner. Let's look at the current AFC playoff picture approaching the new week. With two teams having clinched playoff spots in the AFC, a few more could clinch in the next couple of weeks. The AFC has definitely disappointed to an extent, as teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals have all disappointed.
There are some unexpected playoff matchups if the season ended today, and with Week 13 now in the books, we can take a look at the AFC playoff picture approaching Week 14.
NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC playoff picture approaching Week 14
1. Kansas City Chiefs - Clinched
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot to the surprise of absolutely no one. At this point, the main thing we are watching out for here is if they can keep hold of the top seed in the AFC, as they did not beat the Buffalo Bills, so Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker here.
2. Buffalo Bills - Clinched
And the Buffalo Bills have clinched a playoff spot to the surprise of no one. If the KC Chiefs lose one more game and the two team finish with a winning record, Buffalo would get the higher seed here. It seems like this could actually be the year that Buffalo makes a Super Bowl run, especially if they do get the top seed in the AFC.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Russell Wilson a while back, and it's turned out to be a huge improvement over what they were getting with Justin Fields. The Steelers are going to make the postseason, but I wonder just how far they can go with Wilson under center.
4. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans feel like the weakest division leader in the AFC. They're 8-5 on the season, which is a strong record, but they aren't particularly good on either side of the ball. It does not feel like they will be capable of winning a playoff game this season, especially if their fifth-seeded opponent remains the same.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are the fifth seed in the AFC at this point. The Baltimore Ravens losing to the Philadelphia Eagles has pushed LA to this top seed. The Chargers aren't going to win the Super Bowl this season, but they can definitely play spoiler and win a game.
6. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are having a down year; their defense can't stop a nosebleed, so it's fallen more into the lap of Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens are probably still capable of winning a playoff game, but this team is flawed, and it does not feel like a true Super Bowl contender this season.
7. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are still in the seventh seed and now have a pretty commanding lead after their huge Monday Night Football victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos would really elevate their playoff odds if they could beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Both the Broncos and Colts are on their bye in Week 14.