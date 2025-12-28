NFL playoff picture Week 17: Seeding scenarios after latest week of action

In a year where many of the teams expected to compete for a championship have fallen short of expectations, NFL fans should be thrilled with the fact that just about any team can go on a deep run.

Six of the seven teams who will duel it out in the 2025 playoffs have already clinched a spot in the postseason, with the still unresolved division winners in the AFC North and NFC South representing the two remaining teams who still need to punch their ticket.

Follow along to see how every Week 17 result impacts seeding, as every win and loss could throw the playoff picture into turmoil.

Live NFL playoff picture

AFC

No. 1 Denver Broncos (xy) vs. BYE

No. 2 New England Patriots (x) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (x)

No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (x) vs. No. 6 Houston Texans (x)

No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 5 Buffalo Bills (x)

NFC

No. 1 Seattle Seahawks (x) vs. BYE

No. 2 Chicago Bears (xy) vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers (x)

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (xy) vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (x)

No. 4 Carolina Panthers vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (x)