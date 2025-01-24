We are quickly approaching the conference championship games. Let's highlight one key to victory for each team. Well, this is (almost) it. Three games remain in the 2024 NFL Season, and the AFC and NFC Championship Games will both occur on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Commanders are in Philadelphia to face the Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills are in Kansas City to play the Chiefs. Just two years ago, the Eagles and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, and I think for parity's sake, it would be neat to see the Commanders and Bills square off in the big game.

All four teams do have legitimate shots at winning, and if they want to do just that, they have to ensure they hammer-home this key to victory.

NFL Playoffs: Keys to victory for each team in conference championship games

Philadelphia Eagles - Just play your style of football

Don't overthink this; the Eagles have to KISS (Keep It Super Simple) in this game. They establish the run and build their passing attack off of that. Saquon Barkley is the key focal point of their offense, and it's gotten them this far. They have been able to grab leads in most games, which also makes life a lot easier for their elite defense.

Philly does not need to reinvent the wheel in this game - they have to simply play their style of football, and they should win by multiple scores. The trenches is where this franchise has excelled for years now.

Washington Commanders - Stop the run and make Jalen Hurts pass

The Washington Commanders almost have to sell-out to stop Saquon Barkley. If they can do that, it would force the Eagles to have Jalen Hurts throw the ball more, and I just do not like the Eagles' chances if he has to do that. Jalen Hurts averages about 29 passing attempts in his playoff career, and he has thrown for just 192.3 yards per game in the postseason.

Hurts isn't going to hurt you through the air for the most part. Saquon Barkley is the bigger threat on offense, and I am not sure Jalen Hurts is even a top-7 best player on the Eagles' offensive side of the ball, either.

If the Commanders are able to keep Barkley at bay, they will 100% stay in this game, period.

Kansas City Chiefs - Ensure Josh Allen doesn't take the game over

The one notable advantage that Josh Allen would have over Patrick Mahomes in most cases is Allen's ability to turn into superman with his legs. Allen may be one of the best dual-threat QBs ever, and his size is a big reason for that.

Josh Allen has a rocket launcher on his right arm and has the running ability of a top RB. The Kansas City Chiefs have to ensure that Josh Allen can't go a little bit crazy in this game. This might look like the Chiefs' defense always having a spy on Allen, or it may also look like them trying to take away the deep pass, as the Bills' offense can be quite explosive.

The Chiefs' offense will probably be just fine against the Bills' defense - however, KC's defense has to ensure Josh Allen is not taking this game over.

Buffalo Bills - Grab an early, quick lead

The Buffalo Bills have to get out to an early lead in this one. While Buffalo is better than Kansas City this season, the Chiefs are a different animal in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes somehow ascends into a better player than he already is.

The Bills can make their lives much easier if they are able to grab a quick lead against the Chiefs. While KC can play form behind, their lives are a bit harder if they are trailing. And with the Chiefs not having a very explosive offense like they have in prior years, they have less of a chance to score quickly, especially if they are trailing.

Buffalo should strive to take a lead into halftime, and if they are also able to grab a quick lead, they'll be in good shape for the AFC Championship Game.