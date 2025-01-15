The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs are right around the corner, and these three teams are under the most pressure to win. For each team under the most pressure, a lot is on the line, and all for varying reasons.

This is where the elite teams and QBs truly make themselves known. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and are under the least amount of pressure of all remaining teams. Another team like the Houston Texans really have nothing to lose, so they aren't under much pressure.

But for these three teams, the pressure is palpable.

NFL Postseason: 3 teams under the most pressure to win in Divisional Round

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have taken noticeable steps in each year of the Dan Campbell era. Last year, they made a run to the NFC Championship Game and lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Being that they are probably the best team remaining in the NFL playoffs, this may have to be the year for Detroit to make the Super Bowl. Them also having the no. 1 seed in the NFC gives them an easier path to the big game.

There is clearly some pressure on the Detroit Lions.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles, despite their success this year, seemed to be wrapped up in dysfunction, and it always seems to originate with Nick Sirianni, their head coach. Sirianni clearly knows how to win games, but it's easy to see how he rubs people the wrong way. Philly fizzled out in 2023, limped into the playoffs, and got blown out in the first round.

Well, they host the LA Rams in the Divisional Round. A loss here could force the Eagles' front office to make a bold coaching change, as it might be clear in a loss that Sirianni is not the man for the job. He does seem a bit immature for being a head coach of an NFL team. The Eagles are under some pressure here to win.

1. Baltimore Ravens

At some point, we have to see something of note from Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL playoffs. Jackson is probably winning his third MVP award and has the shiny regular season stats, and really all that is missing is the notable playoff success.

A loss in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills could force us to have some tough conversations. We all know how good Lamar Jackson is, but will he only end up being a regular season QB? The Ravens are under a ton of pressure for playoff success in 2024.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has also not won multiple games in the playoffs since their Super Bowl victory all the way back in 2012. A chunk of legacy for both Harbaugh and Jackson are on the line.