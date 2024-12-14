NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all double-digit win teams approaching Week 15
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is here, so before the newest slate of games, let's power-rank all double-digit win teams in the league. Right now, there are six teams with double-digit wins entering Week 15. If the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, they would earn their 10th win of the season, so they could join these rankings.
More playoff-clinching scenarios are coming up here in Week 15. Some teams can clinch, and some teams can obviously be eliminated. We power-ranked all of the double-digit win teams in the NFL approaching Week 15, and a few of them have already clinched a spot in the postseason this year.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-3
The last double-digit win team on these power rankings, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-3 and have seen their offense enter into another level with Russell Wilson in the mix. Let's give credit where it's due; Wilson has been playing well, but I do truly wonder what their ceiling would be when they get into the postseason.
Some have said that this current Steelers team is kind of how those early-mid 2010s Seattle Seahawks teams were built. If that is the case, and if Russell Wilson gets a shot late in the game, he may take advantage of the chance.
I would love to rank the Steelers higher, but I'm not quite ready to do it yet.
5. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-1
Without their magical powers, the Kansas City Chiefs are probably 8-5 on the season and not 12-1. I mean, my goodness; this team is finding new ways to win games, and I think 31 other fanbases are extremely annoying. It's just exhausting at this point.
They're 12-1 on the year, have a secondary that can be exposed, and have a pretty disastrous offensive tackle situation. Somehow, though, this team is probably making it to the Super Bowl yet again and will have a chance to win three in a row.
I am not falling for their games - they are not the best team in the NFL and they are not a top-3 team in the NFL. They are no. 5 in our double-digit win power rankings approaching Week 15.
4. Minnesota Vikings, 11-2
The Minnesota Vikings may have a huge decision on their hands with Sam Darnold. He's played like an MVP this year and has thrown 28 touchdowns in 2024, which is one of the highest marks in the league. The Vikings took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but with Darnold playing this well, there is just no way that they let him leave in free agency, right?
Right? I am super interested to see what this team does with their QB position heading into 2025. The Vikings are one of the best teams in the NFL and come in at no. 4 in our latest power rankings.
3. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-2
Having now won nine games in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles have found their stride and could be a lot closer to how good they were in 2022 than in 2023. The Eagles were one-and-done in the postseason last year, but for this season, it feels a lot more sustainable. It would not shock me to see the Eagles and Detroit Lions meet in the NFC Championship Game this season.
Philly comes in as the third-best double-digit win team in these power rankings.
2. Buffalo Bills, 10-3
Losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, the Buffalo Bills are now 10-3 on the season but are still a very good football team. Josh Allen may end up winning his first NFL MVP award, but the race is going to be tight. Some thought that the Bills were due for a regression year due to some of the roster re-tooling they had to do this past offseason.
But the total opposite happened. Buffalo is 10-3 on the season and are the no. 2 seed in the AFC at the moment.
1. Detroit Lions, 12-1
The best team in the NFL by a wide margin, the Detroit Lions are one of two teams in the NFL that have 12 wins. Obviously, no unbeaten teams in the NFL remain. The Lions haven't yet clinched the top seed in the NFC, and the team right below them, the Philadelphia Eagles, may have something to say about that.
Heck, even the Minnesota Vikings are 11-2. Both teams aren't as good as the Lions. Detroit is fielding elite units on both sides of the ball, and Jared Goff could get his name back into the MVP race if he and the Lions can take down the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.