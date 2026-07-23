NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every playoff team as training camps begin

4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and come in at No. 4 on our power rankings. This team lost two notable players in free agency in Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen, and while both were not great, they were both starters and solid at their respective position.

Furthermore, I do believe that the 'Super Bowl hangover' is legitimate, but with how well-built the Seahawks are, any hangover that this team deals with will be minimal. The defense is still deep, aggressive, and well-coached, and the offense is going to look virtually the same in 2026.

Sam Darnold is also likely more comfortable in the environment around him now that he's in his second season, so Seattle should still be a juggernaut.

3. Houston Texans

I really like what the Houston Texans did this offseason, as they added two quality veteran starters to the offensive line in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and they also added a quality running back in David Montgomery. Somehow, General Manager Nick Caserio also found a way to make the defense better, signing safety Reed Blankenship and drafting Kayden McDonald along the defensive interior.

All in all, this roster is arguably the best in the NFL, and it now truly appears like quarterback CJ Stroud has all the necessary weapons to play like he did as a rookie back in 2023.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos made a splash move this offseason to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, which gave the offense the legitimate No. 1 option they had been missing. The running game also saw a boost with the re-signing of J.K. Dobbins and the drafting of Jonah Coleman.

The offensive line has been the league's best for multiple years, and the defense is also excellent, ranking third in points allowed per game two years in a row. The Broncos are largely without flaws heading into a crucial 2026 season, but they just miss out on the top spot.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could have run it back with the exact same group and have been ranked quite high. Not only did the front office shore up the cornerback room, but they also made a behemoth trade to acquire Myles Garrett, proving that this year is unquestionably a Super Bowl or bust season, and as I have said about this current group - it feels like the closest the NFL can get to legitimately having a super-team.

The Rams did this once in 2021 and are primed to do it again in 2026.